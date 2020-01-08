Chronologic (DAY) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $123,504.00 and $263.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,206,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,870 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

