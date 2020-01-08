Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Receives $110.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

LSI opened at $108.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.30. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $90.48 and a 1-year high of $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.77 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 72.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 93,387 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,902,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

