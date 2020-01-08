$3.06 Million in Sales Expected for Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Analysts expect that Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) will report sales of $3.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.10 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $6.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 million to $10.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.77 million, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $14.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 1,732.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBIO. ValuEngine cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

TBIO stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $446.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

