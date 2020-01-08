Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.47.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial lowered Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $44.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,626,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $47,754,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

