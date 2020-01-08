Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2325 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of HRL opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $45.84.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,904.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $725,440.00. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

