Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2325 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Hormel Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.
Shares of HRL opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $45.84.
In other Hormel Foods news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,904.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $725,440.00. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.
