Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HGV. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

NYSE HGV opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 47.96%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,810.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 81,160 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 88,591 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,050,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,266 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2,388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 144,893 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

