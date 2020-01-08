Brokerages Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target at $9.57

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPE. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $91,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

