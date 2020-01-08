Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $33.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on Teradata and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teradata from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen downgraded Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Teradata stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. Teradata has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.62 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.70%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Martyn Etherington bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $113,649.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Teradata by 127.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Teradata by 7.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

