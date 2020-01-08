Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. MKM Partners dropped coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

CHK stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.36.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Robert D. Lawler acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,133,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,301.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William M. Buergler acquired 70,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,183.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 408,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,836.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 570,681 shares of company stock worth $477,184 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,333,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,290 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 1,190,265 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,041,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

