Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target at $2.15

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $2.30 price objective on shares of Bombardier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bombardier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of BDRBF opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

