HeartBout (HB) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. HeartBout has a total market cap of $106,930.00 and approximately $8,461.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HeartBout has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00179554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.88 or 0.01374522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00117895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

