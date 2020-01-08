Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

