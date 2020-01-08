COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

COSTAMARE INC/SH has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.6% per year over the last three years. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect COSTAMARE INC/SH to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

