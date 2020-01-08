Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

