Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd alerts:

NAN opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.