Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Rivernorth Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Rivernorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $17.75.

In other Rivernorth Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $90,119.04. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,597 shares of company stock valued at $627,561.

About Rivernorth Opportunities Fund

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.