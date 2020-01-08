Pimco Income Strategy Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PFL)

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PFL opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. Pimco Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

