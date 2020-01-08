Pimco Income Strategy Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PFL)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PFL opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. Pimco Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Dividend History for Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend
COSTAMARE INC/SH Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10
COSTAMARE INC/SH Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09
Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend
Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share
Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share
Pimco Income Strategy Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09
Pimco Income Strategy Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report