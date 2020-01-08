PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

PCM Fund stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.