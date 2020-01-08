Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NMT opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.

In other news, insider Reed David sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $618,000.00.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Dividend History for Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT)

