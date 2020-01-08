NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89.

About NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

Dividend History for NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD)

