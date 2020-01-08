Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NCA opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Dividend History for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA)

