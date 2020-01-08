Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

In other news, insider Fitzgibbon Mark 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st.

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

