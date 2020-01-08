MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0474 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

MFS Special Value Trust stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

Dividend History for MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV)

