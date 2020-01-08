USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 9,383.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,727,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,793,000 after buying an additional 18,530,322 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 305,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.