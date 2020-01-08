Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to at Moffett Nathanson

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target hoisted by Moffett Nathanson from to in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

V has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $187.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.42.

NYSE V opened at $188.69 on Tuesday. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.14. The stock has a market cap of $372.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.07 and a 200-day moving average of $179.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 149,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $672,142,000 after acquiring an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,883,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $673,897,000 after acquiring an additional 220,468 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

