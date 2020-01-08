WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WESCO International’s FY2019 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Longbow Research raised WESCO International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price target on WESCO International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,306,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,432,000 after buying an additional 758,163 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 834,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 57,930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 74,524 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 215,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 76,529 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

