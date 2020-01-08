Raymond James Downgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Market Weight

Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to a market weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Welltower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.10.

NYSE WELL opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

