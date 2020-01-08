Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIM opened at $10.65 on Monday. Grupo Simec SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.55 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and structural steel products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Brazil. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

