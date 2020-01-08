ValuEngine Upgrades Tronox (NYSE:TROX) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Tronox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.92.

Get Tronox alerts:

NYSE TROX opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 3.49.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.64 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 8.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tronox by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tronox by 73.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.