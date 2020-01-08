BNP Paribas Downgrades NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to Underperform

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

NSRGY opened at $107.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $336.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.59. NESTLE S A/S has a 1-year low of $82.76 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 430,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the third quarter worth $12,259,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Analyst Recommendations for NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

