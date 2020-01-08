BNP Paribas Downgrades NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to Underperform

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.
NSRGY opened at $107.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $336.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.59. NESTLE S A/S has a 1-year low of $82.76 and a 1-year high of $114.87.
NESTLE S A/S Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
