Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

UA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Under Armour to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

UA stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Under Armour has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $306,472.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Under Armour by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

