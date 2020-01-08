Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.36.

NYSE:TMO opened at $326.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.21 and a 200 day moving average of $296.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $225.64 and a 52 week high of $330.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,173 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

