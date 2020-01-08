Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories. The Company sells its products under the WESTERN(R), FISHER(R) and BLIZZARD(R) brands through a distributor network, primarily consisting of truck equipment distributors located throughout the Midwest, East and Northeast regions of the United States as well as all provinces of Canada. It sells its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal and residential areas. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

PLOW opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $141.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 393.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

