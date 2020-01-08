Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Hold

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

PKOH has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

PKOH stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $420.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.32. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.20 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Research analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Park-Ohio news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $165,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 999,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,087,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 996,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,181,318.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $418,690. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 625,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after acquiring an additional 33,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 760,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.