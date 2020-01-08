Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
TGH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Textainer Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.
Textainer Group stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Textainer Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Textainer Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Textainer Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 29,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth about $4,864,000. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.
About Textainer Group
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.
See Also: How to identify percentage decliners
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.