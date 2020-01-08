Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TGH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Textainer Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Textainer Group stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Textainer Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Textainer Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Textainer Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 29,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth about $4,864,000. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

