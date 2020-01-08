Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 8th (ARI, CHYHY, GPMT, HALO, HCCI, HMSY, HZNP, JAZZ, KOD, PRTK)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, January 8th:

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI). They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT). They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO). They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

WBB Securities began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM). Goldman Sachs Group Inc issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

