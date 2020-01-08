Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 65,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

