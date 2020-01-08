Bank of America Downgrades Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) to Neutral

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.90.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $241.64 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $187.11 and a 52-week high of $260.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total value of $345,731.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,614.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,610 shares of company stock worth $8,665,931. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $203,760,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 292.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 620,651 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $126,464,000 after buying an additional 462,447 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $268,620,000 after buying an additional 389,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,630,000 after buying an additional 332,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after buying an additional 230,170 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

