Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Linde in a report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $9.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s FY2023 earnings at $11.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.44.

Linde stock opened at $204.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. Linde has a 1-year low of $155.20 and a 1-year high of $214.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.44.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 9.8% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Linde by 22.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Linde by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Linde by 2.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

