FY2022 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.06.

FCX has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,619 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 138,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 545,118 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 45,545 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

