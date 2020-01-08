RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $22.80, approximately 4,364 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 1,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

RNMBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RHEINMETALL/ADR in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded RHEINMETALL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

