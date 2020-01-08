Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY) Stock Price Down 1%

Mercury NZ Ltd (ASX:MCY) dropped 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$4.76 ($3.38) and last traded at A$4.79 ($3.40), approximately 4,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.84 ($3.43).

The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY)

Mercury NZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, trading, and sale of electricity in New Zealand. The company operates through Energy Markets and Others segments. It operates nine hydro generation stations on the Waikato River; and five geothermal generation stations in the central North Island.

