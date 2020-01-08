Apiam Animal Health Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:AHX) Shares Down 2.2%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Apiam Animal Health Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:AHX)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.44 ($0.31) and last traded at A$0.44 ($0.31), 22,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.45 ($0.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33.

Apiam Animal Health Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile (ASX:AHX)

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. The company engages in the veterinary wholesale, warehousing, logistics, and other ancillary activities.

