HiTech Group Australia (ASX:HIT) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.25 ($0.89) and last traded at A$1.25 ($0.88), 5,046 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.21 ($0.86).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 million and a P/E ratio of 17.63.

HiTech Group Australia Company Profile (ASX:HIT)

HiTech Group Australia Limited provides recruitment services for permanent and contract staff to the information and communications technology (ICT) industry in public and private sectors in Australia. Its permanent recruitment services comprise the search and selection of candidates for full time employment; and ICT contracting services include the provision of ICT professionals for temporary and other non-permanent staffing needs of clients for specific projects in system development, infrastructure support and cloud integration, operation, and other skill sets.

