KSB SE & Co KgaA (ETR:KSB) Shares Down 0.6%

KSB SE & Co KgaA (ETR:KSB)’s share price fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €308.00 ($358.14) and last traded at €308.00 ($358.14), 22 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €310.00 ($360.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68. The company has a market cap of $269.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €307.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €296.38.

KSB SE & Co KgaA Company Profile (ETR:KSB)

KSB SE & Co KGaA manufactures and sells pumps, valves, and related systems. It operates through three segments: Pumps, Valves, and Service. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems that have applications in manufacturing, chemical/petrochemical, and transportation industries; energy supply; water transport; waste water treatment; construction/building services; and the hydraulic transportation of solids in mining.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for KSB SE & Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KSB SE & Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.