Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Shares Down 6.2%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Flower One Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.74, 86,298 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 84,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

Flower One Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLOOF)

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates a 25,000 square foot cultivation and production facility in North Las Vegas, with 9 grow rooms capable of cultivating a total of 4,500 plants per cycle.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Flower One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flower One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Apiam Animal Health Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Shares Down 2.2%
Apiam Animal Health Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Shares Down 2.2%
HiTech Group Australia Trading 2.9% Higher
HiTech Group Australia Trading 2.9% Higher
KSB SE & Co KgaA Shares Down 0.6%
KSB SE & Co KgaA Shares Down 0.6%
HENKEL AG & CO/S Stock Price Down 0.2%
HENKEL AG & CO/S Stock Price Down 0.2%
Flower One Shares Down 6.2%
Flower One Shares Down 6.2%
Bmo Eql Wgt Bnk Idx Etf Trading Down 0.2%
Bmo Eql Wgt Bnk Idx Etf Trading Down 0.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report