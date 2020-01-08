Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Shares Down 6.2%

Flower One Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.74, 86,298 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 84,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

Flower One Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLOOF)

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates a 25,000 square foot cultivation and production facility in North Las Vegas, with 9 grow rooms capable of cultivating a total of 4,500 plants per cycle.

