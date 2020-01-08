Horizons Active High Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HYI) Trading Up 0.2%

Horizons Active High Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HYI)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.71 and last traded at C$9.70, approximately 11,020 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.68.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.60.

