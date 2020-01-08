Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW)’s share price rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$5.48 ($3.89) and last traded at A$5.48 ($3.89), approximately 2,008,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.45 ($3.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$5.44.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s payout ratio is 106.06%.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile (ASX:CLW)

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (?REIT?) listed on the ASX (ASX: CLW) and invests in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Apiam Animal Health Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Shares Down 2.2%
Apiam Animal Health Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Shares Down 2.2%
HiTech Group Australia Trading 2.9% Higher
HiTech Group Australia Trading 2.9% Higher
KSB SE & Co KgaA Shares Down 0.6%
KSB SE & Co KgaA Shares Down 0.6%
HENKEL AG & CO/S Stock Price Down 0.2%
HENKEL AG & CO/S Stock Price Down 0.2%
Flower One Shares Down 6.2%
Flower One Shares Down 6.2%
Bmo Eql Wgt Bnk Idx Etf Trading Down 0.2%
Bmo Eql Wgt Bnk Idx Etf Trading Down 0.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report