Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW)’s share price rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$5.48 ($3.89) and last traded at A$5.48 ($3.89), approximately 2,008,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.45 ($3.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$5.44.

Get Charter Hall Long WALE REIT alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s payout ratio is 106.06%.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (?REIT?) listed on the ASX (ASX: CLW) and invests in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.