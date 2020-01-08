Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$2.84 ($2.01) and last traded at A$2.84 ($2.01), approximately 73,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.86 ($2.03).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.51, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get Aventus Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Aventus Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Aventus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

The Aventus Group is Australia's largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia. The Aventus Group comprises Aventus Holdings Limited and Aventus Capital Limited as the responsible entity for Aventus Retail Property Fund. We are the largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia, with a portfolio of 20 centres valued at $1.9 billion.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Aventus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aventus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.