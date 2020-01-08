Bollore (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Bollore SA (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.46, approximately 51,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 43,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30.

Bollore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

Bollore engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Solutions segments. It provides freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; supplies domestic fuel; and operates oil pipelines.

